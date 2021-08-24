Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives $15.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of FTMNF stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.60. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

