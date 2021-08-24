LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

