M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 96.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,537,000 after acquiring an additional 354,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 274.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 110,591 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth $5,257,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 583.7% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 80,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 68,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

MHO opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.09. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

