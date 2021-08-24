Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Bank of America

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

M has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Macy’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.