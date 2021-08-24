Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.24

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

