MahaDAO Reaches One Day Volume of $1.55 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. MahaDAO has a market cap of $8.94 million and $1.55 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $3.63 or 0.00007576 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

