Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVL. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.28.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.87. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.89 and a 1 year high of $62.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

