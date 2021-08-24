Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $116.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Masonite International has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.83.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masonite International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 215.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Masonite International worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

