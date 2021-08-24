Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,797 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the period. Matador Resources makes up 0.6% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,902 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after buying an additional 894,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after buying an additional 868,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after buying an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTDR. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

