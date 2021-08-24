Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 759 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,054 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.5% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $325,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.58. 92,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,922,218. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.74. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.25 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.