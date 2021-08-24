Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after acquiring an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 677.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after acquiring an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,453,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $167.57. The stock had a trading volume of 34,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.88. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

