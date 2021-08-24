Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.38. The company had a trading volume of 163,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,151. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $351.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,024 shares of company stock worth $77,692,288 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.