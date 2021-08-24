Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Acquires 2,800 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury accounts for approximately 0.1% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.08. 693,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,395. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.