McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

NYSE MCD opened at $239.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

