Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,538 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.14% of Prospect Capital worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 235.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,623. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

