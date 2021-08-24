Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $7.16 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after acquiring an additional 176,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,862 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,672,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,326,000 after acquiring an additional 59,302 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,058,000 after buying an additional 41,626 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

WST traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $446.42. 3,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,666. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.48. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $450.90.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

