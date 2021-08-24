Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Increases Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.09% of Tetra Tech worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.48. 321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In other news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,085. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

