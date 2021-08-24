Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Increases Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 58,574 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in The Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 372.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of The Mosaic stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 76,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,012. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.