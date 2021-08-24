Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Raises Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises approximately 2.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.08% of Nutrien worth $28,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 241.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.2% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 82.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 26.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

NTR traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,175. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

