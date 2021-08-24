Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $622.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,376. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.34 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $635.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $572.25.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

