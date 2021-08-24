Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 39,130 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 459,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,130 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 149,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,830,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,645,000 after purchasing an additional 28,857 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 87,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.35. 661,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,596,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

