Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Trims Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 9.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in SLR Investment by 14.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,311. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $808.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. Analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

