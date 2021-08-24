Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Kevin G. Byrnes Sells 673 Shares

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MED stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.52. 127,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.17. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.59 and a 12-month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. Medifast’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 31.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

