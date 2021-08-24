Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $11.33

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.33, but opened at $11.90. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 24,345 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLCO. TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.48.

The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 75,377 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 494,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 993.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

