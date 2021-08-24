Mercury (MER) Price Reaches $0.0131

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $5,072.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00055260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00127200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00159215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,666.48 or 1.00030115 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $484.17 or 0.00995179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.11 or 0.06739961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.