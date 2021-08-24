MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Buys Shares of 57,560 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

FLS opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

