MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Makes New Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $86,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.11. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at $160,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

