MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Makes New Investment in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 509,193 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 210,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 327,263 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 471.43%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

