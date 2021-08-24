MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Raises Stock Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 1.09% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 267.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 33,067 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 225,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 122.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Todd Poland bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,200. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

PGC opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $622.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. Analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

