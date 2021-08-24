MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,975 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of MetLife worth $27,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

NYSE:MET opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

