MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,275,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469,133 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of MetLife worth $255,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MetLife by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,945,000 after buying an additional 301,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MetLife by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,249,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,088,000 after buying an additional 438,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.17. 2,844,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,148,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.61.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.