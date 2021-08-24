Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Michael Hill International’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Michael Hill International Company Profile

Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates retail jewelry stores, and provides related services in Australia, New Zeeland, and Canada. The company operates its stores under the Michael Hill and Emma & Roe brand names. Its stores offer bracelets and bangles, earrings, pendants and necklaces, rings, chains, watches, gifts, and collections, as well as birthstones.

