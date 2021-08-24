Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $350.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.39.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

