Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $28.07 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 79.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $28,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $145,156,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MELI shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $45.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,855.29. The company had a trading volume of 357,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,554. The company has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,148.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,609.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $959.87 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

