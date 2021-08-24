Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $47.44 Million Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,052,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $47,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 139.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 533,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 16.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Verint Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRNT traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

