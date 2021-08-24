Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 43,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

NGG opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

