Millennium Management LLC Has $553,000 Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,306 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth $848,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAL. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

AMAL stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $481.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

