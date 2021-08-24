Millennium Management LLC Has $563,000 Stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 155.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,897 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AMMO worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the first quarter worth $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the first quarter worth $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AMMO alerts:

POWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

POWW stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.31 million, a PE ratio of -44.41 and a beta of -0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.