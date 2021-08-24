Millennium Management LLC Has $578,000 Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 56.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,210 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth $6,894,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 61.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 53.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 212,078 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 16.1% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 167,301 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at about $910,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $62,461.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,320,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,864,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $141,413.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 414,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,096.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,862 shares of company stock worth $343,955. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. On average, analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

