Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vivos Therapeutics worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVOS. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,125,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVOS stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $134.59 million and a PE ratio of -4.21. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VVOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Vivos Therapeutics Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

