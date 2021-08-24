Mizuho Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $161.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $158.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.59.

Shares of AMAT opened at $131.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

