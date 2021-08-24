Modefi (MOD) Market Cap Achieves $16.16 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Modefi has a market capitalization of $16.16 million and $1.12 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00054705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00050049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.61 or 0.00798512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00100149 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,648,369 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

