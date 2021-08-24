Modefi (MOD) Price Reaches $1.18

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Modefi has a market cap of $16.16 million and $1.12 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Modefi has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00054705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00050049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.61 or 0.00798512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00100149 BTC.

Modefi Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,648,369 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

