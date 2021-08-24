Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Model N stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.07. 2,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,556. Model N has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $463,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,262,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $758,940. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the first quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Model N by 49.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Model N by 58.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.