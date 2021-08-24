Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 3.5%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $394.44 and last traded at $397.59. Approximately 82,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,284,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $411.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $158.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $843,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $3,663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,152,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,217,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,600 shares of company stock valued at $85,748,830. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,638,000 after buying an additional 545,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

