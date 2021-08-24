Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 3.5%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $394.44 and last traded at $397.59. Approximately 82,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,284,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $411.89.
Several analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.
The company has a market capitalization of $158.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $843,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $3,663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,152,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,217,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,600 shares of company stock valued at $85,748,830. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,638,000 after buying an additional 545,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
