Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 243,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,893,059 shares.The stock last traded at $12.59 and had previously closed at $12.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

Get Momo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Momo by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,271,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 467,604 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.