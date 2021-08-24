Monavale (MONA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,537.00

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for $556.80 or 0.01126449 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $4.83 million and $41,537.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.51 or 0.00375294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 63.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,597 coins and its circulating supply is 8,672 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

