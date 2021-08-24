MonetaryUnit Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,899.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $1,899.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00090024 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 340.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 230,972,897 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.