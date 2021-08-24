Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.83. 1,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,012. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.70. Monro has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.23%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Monro by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

