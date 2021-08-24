Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $13.85 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,057,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 90,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,055,000 after acquiring an additional 175,089 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.42. 93,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $216.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

